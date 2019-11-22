Outdoor ice skating rink to open in Summerville this weekend

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry’s first outdoor ice skating rink will open in downtown Summerville on Saturday.
Summerville Skates is a partnership between the town of Summerville and Summerville DREAM.
Families can rent skates on site.
The town of Summerville invested $130,000 from hospitality taxes toward the project. 90 percent of the profit from the rink will be re-invested into the town.
Skaters can register online for an hour session. General admission tickets are $8 and skate rentals are $4. Weather may delay the times of operation. Check here for updates.
Skate season is from Nov. 23- Jan. 11. The rink is located at 208 S Cedar Street Summerville, SC 29483.
