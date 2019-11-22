Prominent Lowcountry lawyer will represent suspended Colleton Co. sheriff

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly filed court documents show a prominent lawyer in the Lowcountry will represent suspended Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland after he was indicted on a domestic violence charge Thursday.
Andy Savage filed a motion for a speedy trial Thursday for his client, who was arrested Nov. 9.
Savage also represented former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager who was sentenced to 20 years for killing Walter Scott in 2015.
He also represented Summerville jeweler Michael Colucci who was accused of killing his wife. A mistrial was declared in Colucci’s case.
In another case, he defended former Charleston police officer Roudro Gourdine, an officer accused of hitting a suspect during a fight at a police station. A jury acquitted Gourdine.
In the early 2000s, he represented Renee Britt, who was cleared of homicide by child abuse in the death of her 6-year-old autistic son. Her husband, Terrence, pleaded guilty to unlawful conduct toward a child.
Strickland was arrested on Nov. 9 on a charge of second-degree domestic violence in connection with an incident two days earlier. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Strickland and booked him into the Colleton County Detention Center, according to SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby. He was released the same day on a personal recognizance bond.
An affidavit states that during an argument, Strickland assaulted the victim by “punching her in the face, with a closed fist, more than once, which caused moderate bodily injury.” Investigators also said the victim suffered a defensive injury to her arm in an attempt to protect her face.
Strickland physically took possession of the victim’s cell phones, “blocking her access to both cell phones, preventing her from reporting the incident or receiving emergency medical assistance,” the affidavit states.
Investigators say he also damaged the vehicle she attempted to flee in.
McMaster has appointed South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Lieutenant Charles Lytle Ghent to the position of sheriff until Strickland is “acquitted, convicted, the indictment is otherwise disposed of, or until a sheriff is elected and qualifies in the next general election.”
