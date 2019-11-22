Two Colleton Co. students set to be charged after school bus fight

COLLETON COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - Two Colleton County students are expected to be charged with assault and battery on Friday after a fight broke out on a school bus.
Part of the fight was caught on video and shows several students appearing to gang up on one.
It happened on a bus leaving Colleton County High School on Wednesday afternoon.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating and plans to charge two of the students involved with assault and battery in the third degree.
“The administration was made aware of this incident, and law enforcement responded to the scene,” school district spokesperson Sean Gruber said. “The students involved in this incident will be disciplined in accordance with the district’s student code of conduct.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.