Weekend cold front to bring showers, cooler weather!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a return to the 70s today for the first time in 10 days across the Lowcountry. It’s been an extended stretch of below average temperatures but southerly winds ahead of a cold front will warm us up today and tomorrow. A weekend cold front will bring showers and cooler weather but will have little impact on our weekend plans. This front is scheduled to arrive Saturday night which means most of Saturday and all of Sunday will be dry. The best chance of showers will come in late Saturday evening and should exit well before sunrise on Sunday. Temperatures will cool from the low to mid 70s to the low to mid 60s Saturday to Sunday.