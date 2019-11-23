Chants Push No. 24 Baylor to the Brink in 77-65 Loss

Conway, S.C. – For the third time this season, Coastal Carolina placed five players in doubles figures but it wasn’t enough as No. 24 ranked Baylor finished with a 24-8 run in the final 10 minutes of the contest for a 77-65 win in a semifinal game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday night at the HTC Center.
The loss dropped Coastal to 3-3 on the season, while Baylor improved to 4-1.
Junior guard Keishawn Brewton hit five three-pointers and scored 17 points to lead the Chanticleers who ran out of energy down the stretch after leading 57-53. Inside players, Tommy Burton and Garrick Green had 12 points apiece, while guards Tyrell Gumbs-Frater and DeVante Jones had 10 each.
Coastal gave its first-ever ranked opponent at home in Conway, S.C. a scare for 30 minutes and led 54-47 when Gumbs-Frater scored on a tip-in with 11:35 remaining but managed only one field goal the rest of the way. The Chants also struggled in the second half because of a knee injury to guard Ebrima Dibba who went down on a fast-break with 16 minutes still to play.
The Chanticleers are now 0-17 all-time against top-25 opponents, thanks mostly to junior guard MaCio Teague, who had a game-high 21 points for the Bears, who safeguarded against any late comeback by hitting 9-of-9 free throws in the final run.
Baylor also got 15 points from Davion Mitchell and 12 from Jared Butler, who was held well under his team-leading average of 21.0 points per game. Coastal also worked hard on the boards to outrebound the bigger Baylor Bears, 29-26, with Green getting eight rebounds to lead his team.
Playing their third game in five days, the Chants started each half with sparkling shooting. The Chanticleers opened the game hitting 8-of-10 field goal attempts and started the second half by going 7-of-9. However, CCU couldn’t overcome two six-minute scoring droughts in the 40-minute contest.
Brewton hit consecutive three-pointers to spark Coastal to an early 21-12 lead. But just as quickly, Coastal endured its first scoring drought and fell behind by 28-21. Brewton again caught fire, however, hitting back-to-back treys and then Green closed the half with a dunk to give Coastal a 39-37 edge at the half.
Coastal will move on to play Mississippi State at 1 p.m. on Sunday in a game to decide third place in the eight-team field. Mississippi State lost in its semifinal game to No. 17 Villanova, 83-76.