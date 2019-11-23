DD4 investigating after autistic student dropped off home alone

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District 4 says officials are investigating after a student was dropped off at home ahead of schedule with no adult supervision.
Charlotte Hayes says her 14-year-old son, nicknamed SQ, is a freshman at Woodland High School. He also has severe autism.
Hayes says usually the bus driver has to make sure that a parent is home when dropping off her child.
Last Friday, she says the bus came early and dropped him off alone.
“They let out early, never notified anyone and then the bus driver left him here without checking if there was an adult here," Hayes said. " So there were multiple failures happening all at one time."
Hayes recalls being at a store nearby when she got a call from her youngest son saying SQ was already home, huddled up on the porch.
“He sat out alone in the cold and in the rain for over a half-hour before his brother even got here,” Hayes said.
Although she says the school was very responsive and on top of the situation, she still wants to know if there will be consequences for those involved in what happened to her child.
When asked about the incident, the school district responded with a statement:
“There was an incident where a student was dropped off at his residence and the parent was not at home. The bus did arrive early ahead of schedule. This incident is aggressively being investigated and when the findings are completed, any action deemed necessary while be taken. Our students are precious and will be treated as such.”
