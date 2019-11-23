Deputies: Drug deal dispute leads to man getting shot in the head

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a drug deal dispute led to a man getting shot in the head in Orangeburg County.
Investigators arrested 23-year-old Charles Singleton who has been charged with attempted murder, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school.
“We had an individual who was shot during a drug deal,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “That’s the dangers of buying and using drugs – you can pay for it with your life. This man nearly did.”
According to the sheriff’s office, Singleton was taken into custody Wednesday after an Orangeburg County man reported being shot at a location near Orangeburg.
The man told investigators that around 2:30 p.m. he had driven to Seawright Street to buy cocaine and had given Singleton money for the drugs, according to the report.
The sheriff’s office said a dispute broke out when Singleton refused to give the money back after informing the man he had no cocaine.
“This individual who sustained a gunshot wound to the head readily admitted he was there buying drugs,” Ravenell said. “Singleton pulls out a weapon during an argument and shoots through this man’s front windshield, hitting him in the head.”
The man then drove to his home where he called for law enforcement. He told investigators he had been shot by a man armed with a revolver.
Investigators say they were able to take Singleton into custody after locating him minutes later in a vehicle near the Seawright Street location.
They found a revolver in the vehicle as well, according to the report.
