One in custody after fatal shooting in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested one man in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon.
Joseph Edward Moore Jr., of Round O, was taken into custody at the scene of a shooting, according to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page. More was booked into the Colleton County Detention Center where he is awaiting arraignment on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Deputies responded at approximately 11:09 a.m. to a home in the 15200 block of Round O Road where a shooting had been reported.
Deputies found a man wounded inside the home.
Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said the victim had been shot in the back. Colleton County Fire Rescue took the victim, who was shot in the back, to Colleton Medical Center where he died a short time later, Harvey said.
Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
