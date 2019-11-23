Healthcare network to give away 200 Turkeys to Medicaid recipients in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A free event will provide turkeys to Medicaid recipients in need Saturday.
Molina Healthcare in partnership with Fetter Health Care Network and Project L.O.V.E. are giving away 200 turkeys on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Organizers say attendees will also receive side items and educational materials.
They say 1 in 7 South Carolina residents struggle with hunger.
This event is free and open to the public.
Medicaid recipients must show a Medicaid ID card.
Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Organizers say people do not have to be Molina Medicaid members, but can be Medicaid members of any MCO.
The giveaway will take place at Fetter Health Care Network located 51 Nassau St. in Charleston.
