Man sentenced to 30 years for murder of woman on S.C. highway

FORT LAWN, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing a woman whose car he was riding in back in 2019.

Brandon Ryan Roberts was convicted of the murder of Latwanyept LaShay Stover.

In court on Monday, Roberts listened to his sentencing.

Deputies in South Carolina said Roberts confessed Stover on a Chester County highway in November 2019.

Deputies said they gathered witness statements and Roberts’ “own admission during an interview which was recorded,” warrants show.

Roberts confessed to Stover’s killing on Highway 200, at the intersection of S.C. 21, warrants show. Officials say the crime occurred in Stover’s white BMW around 4 a.m.

Stover was later found in the area.