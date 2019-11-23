New Summerville ice skating rink opening delayed

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry’s first outdoor skating rink will not open Saturday as originally planned.
Summerville Skates will not open until Sunday or perhaps Monday, representatives say. The delay is being blamed on issues with the system that keeps the ice cold.
“Mother Nature and some equipment issues have slowed the process a bit but there is no quit!” its Facebook page states, adding they are “still optimistic that the rink will be in operation this weekend.”
They advise people to check their Facebook page for updates on when the rink will open.
Summerville Skates, located at 208 S Cedar St., is a partnership between the town of Summerville and Summerville DREAM. The town of Summerville invested $130,000 from hospitality taxes toward the project. 90 percent of the profit from the rink will be re-invested into the town.
Families will be able to rent skates on site and skaters can register online for an hour session.
General admission tickets will be $8 and skate rentals will be $4.
