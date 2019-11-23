Stingrays Grind Out 3-2 Victory Over Blades

Things stayed even for the remainder of the second and were still deadlocked late in the third until Charbonneau broke through while South Carolina was on a power play after a tripping call to Florida’s Greg Campbell. The St-Colombant, Que. native took a pass from captain Andrew Cherniwchan and quickly flung the puck to the net to beat goaltender Ken Appleby and make it 3-2. Defenseman Kristofers Bindulis was credited with the second assist on the strike.