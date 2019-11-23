Warm Saturday will give way to cold front and Sunday cool down!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will be pushing through the Southeast today arriving here tonight with the chance of rain. Overall, Saturday will be pretty nice with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. It will be breezy today ahead of the cold front which will arrive this evening. The rain chance will start inland, near I-95, around 6-7pm and then work toward the coast between 8-10pm. This rain will move offshore early Sunday morning and the sky should be clearing out by the time we wake up. Cooler weather will move in behind the front. Highs on Sunday will be 10° cooler than today in the low to mid 60s.