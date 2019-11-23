Woman admits to hitting three-month-old on a door, court documents say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is in custody after a child was admitted to a Charleston hospital with signs of abuse on Friday evening.
Jodey Pruitt, 22, has been charged with inflicting or allowing infliction of great bodily injury upon a child.
Police were dispatched to the MUSC Pediatric Emergency Room at around 7:19 p.m. when a three-month-old boy was admitted with signs of abuse, according to court documents.
After then being taken to North Charleston City Hall for questioning, Pruitt reportedly admitted to harming the child by hitting his head on a door, throwing him on a bed where his head hit a hammer and allowing the child to roll off the bed and hit the floor.
Authorities were able to confirm the injuries the child suffered were consistent with the alleged statement Pruitt gave.
According to court documents, the victim suffered a bilateral skull fracture and swelling of the brain on the right side.
