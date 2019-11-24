Chambers leads Charleston Southern past Campbell 41-31

Charleston Southern scored on its first two drives with Chambers throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Demetrius Jones and a 26-yard score to Brown for a 14-0 lead. The Fighting Camels (6-5, 3-3) replied with a touchdown and the Buccaneers followed with Alex Usry’s 33-yard field goal to make it 17-7 early in the second quarter. Both teams scored again before halftime and the Buccaneers led 27-14.