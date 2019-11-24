Deputies hope for new leads in 2016 cold case killing

Deputies hope for new leads in 2016 cold case killing
Jermaine Frasier was shot inside his vehicle in his McClellanville driveway in December 2016. (Source: Family)
By Patrick Phillips | November 24, 2019 at 10:40 AM EST - Updated November 24 at 10:40 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone who knows something about a deadly 2016 shooting will come forward.

Deputies asked for the public’s help in the shooting death of 45-year-old Jermaine Frasier.

They say he was shot at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2016. Frasier had just pulled into his driveway in the 800 block of Burgin Road in McClellanville after returning from a trip to the store.

Deputies say someone shot through his car window. Frasier died while sitting behind the wheel of his running car.

When deputies arrived, they spotted a group of people who had gathered around his SUV. There were several bullet holes in the front windshield, investigators said.

Anyone with information to call Detective Mitch Wilson at 843-529-6203 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.