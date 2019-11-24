Deputies hope for new leads in 2016 cold case killing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone who knows something about a deadly 2016 shooting will come forward.
Deputies asked for the public’s help in the shooting death of 45-year-old Jermaine Frasier.
They say he was shot at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2016. Frasier had just pulled into his driveway in the 800 block of Burgin Road in McClellanville after returning from a trip to the store.
Deputies say someone shot through his car window. Frasier died while sitting behind the wheel of his running car.
When deputies arrived, they spotted a group of people who had gathered around his SUV. There were several bullet holes in the front windshield, investigators said.
Anyone with information to call Detective Mitch Wilson at 843-529-6203 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
