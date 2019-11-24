Lots of Sunshine for Thanksgiving Week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will strengthen over the southeast this week, keeping the forecast mainly rain-free. Sunny skies are on tap through Tuesday as temperatures will warm up each day. After last night’s front moved through, some cooler air made its way into the southeast. High temps will top out into the low 60s today. The breeze should calm down a bit this afternoon and evening. Temps will decrease quickly tonight under clear skies. Areas just away from the coast will dip into the upper 30s. Bundle up tomorrow morning!
The next cold front should move through late Wednesday, but it looks to be rather weak according to the latest model run. There’s a slight chance for a few showers in the Charleston area Wednesday. There’s a higher rain chance if traveling inland though! Thanksgiving Day should bring cooler temps and plenty of sunshine. Highs should top out in the mid/upper 60s.
TODAY: Sunny & cool; HIGH: 62.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies, chilly start: HIGH: 64.
TUESDAY: Sunny and not as cool; HIGH: 67
WEDNESDAY: Comfortable with slight chance for shower.
THANKSGIVING: Sun & clouds; HIGH: 67.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.