Lots of Sunshine for Thanksgiving Week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will strengthen over the southeast this week, keeping the forecast mainly rain-free. Sunny skies are on tap through Tuesday as temperatures will warm up each day. After last night’s front moved through, some cooler air made its way into the southeast. High temps will top out into the low 60s today. The breeze should calm down a bit this afternoon and evening. Temps will decrease quickly tonight under clear skies. Areas just away from the coast will dip into the upper 30s. Bundle up tomorrow morning!