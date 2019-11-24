Milner’s 3rd Shutout Gives Rays Road Sweep In Florida

Forward Cole Ully started the attack with a heavy forecheck in the offensive zone and was credited with the second assist on the tally.Cooper then picked up his second strike of the game in the opening minute of the second, grabbing his own rebound after an initial save by Florida netminder Cam Johnson and putting it past the goaltender for his eighth goal of the season. The lone assist on the Rays’ third and final goal went to forward Mitch Vanderlaan, who lifted the puck in the air from his own zone and saw it fall directly in front of Cooper in the offensive end to set up the scoring chance.