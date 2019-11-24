One dead in Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday evening.
According to Lt. Mike Brandt, officers first responded to a call for shots fired on Sumter Street.
Officials say while en route, officers were notified of a second call saying the shooting occurred in the 400 block of Curry Lane.
Officers found one victim with injuries. That victim was taken to the hospital by Florence County EMS. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later confirmed the victim died.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.