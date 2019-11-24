Smith scores 23 to carry UCF over Charleston 72-71

The College of Charleston basketball team come up just short in a game against Central Florida Saturday afternoon. (Source: College of Charleston Basketball)
November 23, 2019 at 10:45 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 10:45 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Collin Smith had a career-high 23 points, including two free throws with 22 seconds left, as Central Florida narrowly defeated Charleston 72-71 on Saturday.

Smith hit 9 of 10 foul shots.

It was tied at 68-all until Brevin Galloway made a 3-pointer to push Charleston ahead with 2:44 remaining. Darin Green Jr. made two free throws at the other end and neither team scored for the next two minutes.

Dre Fuller Jr. and Dazon Ingram each had 11 points for Central Florida (3-1).

Grant Riller had 20 points and seven assists for the Cougars (3-2). He moved into fourth place on the career scoring list. Brevin Galloway added 14 points.