Sumter Police searching for missing teen
Ariana Milligan is 5-feet-7-inches tall and about 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. (Source: Sumter Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff | November 23, 2019 at 8:45 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 8:45 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WCSC) - Sumter police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen that has disappeared from her home.

Police say Ariana Milligan, 15, was last seen Friday around 11 p.m. at her home on Master Drive.

Milligan is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall and about 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Although she does not have a history of running away, her family said she left with a pink-colored suitcase.

Anyone with information on Milligan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sumter police at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

