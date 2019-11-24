Sumter Police searching for missing teen

SUMTER, S.C. (WCSC) - Sumter police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen that has disappeared from her home.
Police say Ariana Milligan, 15, was last seen Friday around 11 p.m. at her home on Master Drive.
Milligan is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall and about 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Although she does not have a history of running away, her family said she left with a pink-colored suitcase.
Anyone with information on Milligan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sumter police at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
