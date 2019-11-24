Thunderbirds pull away from Bucs in second half

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Dontrell Shuler had another 20-point effort, but the Charleston Southern men’s basketball team fell in a Saturday morning neutral site matchup with Southern Utah, 80-45 from Freedom Hall.
Shuler scored 14 of his 20 in the first half to lead CSU (1-5) at the break, but four Thunderbirds (3-2) finished in double figures as they pulled away in the second half.Southern Utah shot .500 from the field and knocked down six treys to pad their cushion while Phlandrous Fleming Jr. finished with seven points and five boards to lead the Bucs in rebounding.