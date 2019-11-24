West Ashley Farmers Market takes place Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The final West Ashley Farmers Market of the season opens Sunday afternoon.
The West Ashley Farmers Market will return for a special Thanksgiving Market on Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. in Ackerman Park. That’s located at 55 Sycamore Avenue, behind CVS .
The Farmers Market will feature fresh local produce, prepared and packaged food products, food trucks, free kids activities, live music by the Bluestone Ramblers, free parking and a blood drive with The Blood Connection.
