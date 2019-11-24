Wofford clinches SoCon title, defeats The Citadel 31-11

The Terriers (8-3, 7-1), ranked No. 17 in the FCS Coaches poll, forced The Citadel (6-6, 4-4) to punt on the game-opening possession, then drove 44 yards in six plays to grab a 7-0 lead on Walker’s run from the 2. Wofford forced another punt - holding The Citadel to 21 yards in its first two possessions - and Walker struck again, rushing eight yards to cap a 72-yard drive.