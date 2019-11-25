Beautiful Thanksgiving week ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine as we begin our Thanksgiving week across the Lowcountry. We expect temperatures to climb over the next couple of days with highs in the mid 70s by Wednesday. A cold front will approach late in the day Wednesday but will likely pass through without any rainfall. Temperatures will cool about 5-10 degrees on Thanksgiving with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The next cold front that will arrive on Sunday bringing a better chance of showers to end our Thanksgiving weekend!