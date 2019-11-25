Boston leads No. 5 South Carolina to 84-48 win over Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Freshman Aliyah Boston had 13 points and No. 5 South Carolina started the second half on a 19-4 run to rout state rival Clemson 84-48 Sunday.
It was the Gamecocks’ 10th straight win in the series and the second-highest margin of victory in that span. They have won by an average of 26.1 points.
South Carolina had six in double figures, led by Boston and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan with 13 points each. Kobi Thornton led Clemson with 10 points.
The Gamecocks (6-0) took control in the first half by turning 12 Clemson turnovers into 16 points. But their offense, with Boston having to sit down for much of the first quarter after being poked in the eye, was stagnant.
South Carolina kept missing 3-pointers to keep Clemson (2-4) close, but an 8-2 run gave the Gamecocks a comfortable lead. Brea Beal smoked two 3-pointers in the run to start the second half and with leading scorer Thornton on the bench 19 seconds into the third quarter with her fourth foul, the Tigers had little answers.