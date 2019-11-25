911 caller: ‘I just killed my wife and my stepdaughter’

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - In a newly-released 911 recording, a man told Berkeley County dispatchers he had stabbed his wife and stepdaughter to death in the driveway of their Goose Creek home.
Anthony Lamar Gathers II, 38, was arrested at the scene of the Nov. 11 killings at the family’s home on Clarine Drive in Goose Creek.
The 911 caller identifies himself as Anthony Gathers.
“I don’t want to admit it," the caller says. "I just killed my wife and my stepdaughter.”
Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver identified the victims as 38-year-old Lorice Gathers and 22-year-old Shanique Hills.
He told the dispatcher he was unarmed, having placed the knife used in the fatal stabbings on the front porch of the house.
“Please tell them just put me in handcuffs and don’t draw any weapons,” the caller says. “I’m unarmed. I admit to this.”
He made that call with his young daughter by his side, which you can hear him apologizing to her.
When deputies arrived at the home on Clarine Drive they discovered both of the victims in the driveway. According to deputies, the victims were unresponsive and suffered multiple stab wounds.
Gathers faces two counts of murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and one count of death or injury of child in utero due to commission of a violent crime.
The arrest warrant states the investigation began at 5:03 a.m. on Nov. 11 when Gathers called 911 and said that he had just stabbed his wife and stepdaughter.
Court records state that Gathers told investigators that he discovered text messages between his wife and ex-boyfriend.
Authorities say Gathers then armed himself with a knife and attacked his wife and stepdaughter.
Detectives reported that they located and recovered a knife which is believed to have been used in the incident. Hill was transported to Trident Medical Center where medical staff discovered that she was 20 weeks pregnant, and that the unborn child died in the incident.
Deputies arrived at the home less than four minutes after that call started.
