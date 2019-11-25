Chants Close Out Myrtle Beach Invitational with Loss to Mississippi State

“Our legs were not there. This was a tough outing for us,” said Coastal head coach Cliff Ellis, whose team was playing for the first time without sophomore guard Ebrima Dibba, who injured a knee in the last game and will be out for the rest of the season. “I don’t think we handled the game plan well, but we are a totally new team without Dibba. Our identity changes without him, but we have to play with the cards we’ve been dealt.”