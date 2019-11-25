Clemson Pulls Off Late Comeback, Edges TCU in Overtime

The Tigers remained poised, however, and outscored the Horned Frogs 15-0 over the course of the final 7:19 of the second half. A steal by Curran Scott helped facilitate a game-tying basket by Mack in the final minute, thus forcing overtime. In the bonus period, the Tigers came back from a 4-point deficit, with a 3-pointer by Al-Amir Dawes giving Clemson a lead that it did not relinquish. Dawes' shot was netted with 1:33 remaining, and it put the Tigers ahead 61-60. The Horned Frogs missed a couple of shots near the basket on their final possession, and Mack then iced the game with a free throw.