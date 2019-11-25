Community members honor lost loved ones ahead of holiday season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than a hundred people gathered at Hampton Park in Charleston Sunday evening to honor friends and family members that have passed away. It’s a part of an annual event to remember loved ones ahead of the holiday season.
The local non-profit, Bridges for End-of-Life started the event more than three decades ago as a way to allow people to connect with others that are also walking through grief during the holidays.
“When it comes to Thanksgiving, when it comes to Christmas and other holidays celebrated right now, that void can be especially big when you’re missing a loved one at the table and at those family gatherings,” Bridges executive director Jonathan Wright said.
Families came to light candles, listen to music, and reflect in the park.
Bridges for End-of-Life supports individuals and families before, during, and after the loss of a loved one.
Jamilah Frazier and her family lit five candles for friends and families. She said the ceremony helps them feel a sense of community after tragedy.
“It’s almost like a shared celebration of life,” Frazier said. “You get to think about your loved one in happy ways and I think everybody just wants to have a good feeling about their loved one around other people who have had a loss.”
