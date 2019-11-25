Coroner identifies woman killed in Savannah Highway hit-and-run

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run on Savannah Highway in Ravenel.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says 51-year-old Charlotta Rich of Ravenel died Saturday evening.
Deputies responded to the area of 6075 Savannah Highway near Highway 165 just before 6 p.m. for the incident.
Authorities say the woman died at the scene and the driver of the vehicle drove away.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says traffic deputies are investigating the incident.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
