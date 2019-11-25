Deputies respond after car crashes into house

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused a car to crash into a West Ashley home Monday afternoon.
The crash happened at approximately 12:24 p.m. in the 1800 block of Raoul Wallenberg Boulevard, according to Capt. Roger Antonio.
EMS took the driver of the car to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No one was inside the home at the time of the crash, he said.
Deputies directed traffic while a tow truck removed the vehicle, but Raoul Wallenberg Blvd. reopened to traffic.
Antonio said there are no charges at this time.
The St. Andrews Fire Department responded to the scene.
