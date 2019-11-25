Dorchester Co. man arrested for fatal DUI accident that killed two drivers

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers have arrested a Dorchester County man for a fatal DUI accident in Beaufort County that killed two drivers.
Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Gerardo Rodriguez Tenorio of Ridgeville. He’s been charged with two counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in death.
He was arrested for the accident that happened on Oct. 28 on Highway 170 near Camp Saint Mary Road.
According to authorities, Tenorio was driving a 2005 Chevy pickup and struck two vehicles which resulted in both drivers dying in the crash.
Tenorio was hospitalized following the crash and was taken into custody Monday. He’s awaiting a bond hearing at the Beaufort County jail.
The SCHP MAIT (Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team) unit continues to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.