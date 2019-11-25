During SC visit, Lindsey Graham calls Joe Biden a ‘good friend’

“Joe Biden is a good friend,” Graham said Monday in downtown Charleston.“But if we are going to look at corruption in the Ukraine, we are going to look at both sides. I believe that, after the raid on February 2 against the president of the Ukraine’s home, that Hunter Biden and his associates began to contact the state department. Vice President Biden called the acting then-president Poroshenko three times in 10 days after the raid. He went to the Ukraine in March, about a month after the raid. Eventually, the prosecutor was fired and the case was dropped.”