Help Lowcountry homeless by donating a ‘Turkey and a $20’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - You can help One80 Place this Thanksgiving season by donating to its cause of helping the homeless in Charleston. The organization is hosting its annual “Turkey and a $20” event and you don’t even have to get out of your car to help.
One80 place staff, volunteers and local celebrities will be outside of 85 Walnut Street in downtown Charleston to take your food and financial donations between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday. They ask that you bring turkeys (frozen or cooked), ham and/or non-perishable food items as well as a donation. The goal is to collect 400 turkeys and $60,000.
Money raised helps fund the food rescue program which allows One80 Place to rescue two tons of food a week and serve 170,000 meals a year.
Last year, the “Turkey and a $20” event raised $56,000 and collected 450 turkeys which went on to feed over 3,000 people.
