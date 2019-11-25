Lowcountry family makes plea for help to solve loved one’s murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry family is making a plea for help to solve their loved one’s murder case that’s gone cold.
Forty-five-year-old Jermaine Frasier was gunned down inside his car at his home in McClellanvile in December of 2016.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office still has no leads in his murder. On Monday, three of Frasier’s family members went to the house where the murder happened.
Frasier’s sister was the first family member to arrive there after the shooting.
“That’s when the officer turned around saying,'You can’t see him like that,' and when they said that I knew he was no longer here,” Nashawn Frasier said.
The family is frustrated because they're sure someone knows something but refuses to come forward and break a code of silence.
“That snitching code is ridiculous because at a blink of an eye it could happen to you, and your family is gonna be calling Harve Jacobs to figure out who killed that person,” Nashawn said.
The murder victim's mom says three years of not knowing who killed him has taken a toll on her.
"Not good, not good at all," Eudora Frasier said. "I have my good days, I have my bad days, that I have no days. When I say no days I say no days I just sit in the house and and that's it.
"We've already dealt with the funeral, we still have to deal with the fact of not knowing who did it and why," Nashawn Frasier said.
On Sunday, the family celebrated Jermaine's birthday at their church.
He would have turned 48.
"And my prayer was that it would be solved yesterday on his birthday," Eudora Frasier said. "It's gonna be solved, somebody's gonna pay for this."
"Anyone with information on Jermaine Frasier’s murder should call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843 554 1111.
