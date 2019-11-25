N. Charleston man wins $250K after buying lottery ticket

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina lottery officials say a man recently won $250,000.
Keith Miller claimed he had a dream that he actually won the lottery and just a few days later it came true.
Officials say he stopped in at the Circle K on W. 5th Street in Summerville and bought a “10s to Win” game ticket.
“I hesitated on buying the ticket, because I was in a hurry and the guy in front of me in line was taking a long time,” he said.
The offs to win the game are 1 in 780,000. The Circle K received a $2,500 commission for selling the ticket.
