Portion of Main Street in Moncks Corner closed due to bad accident, damaged power pole

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Main Street in Moncks Corner has been closed following a bad accident which damaged a power pole Monday afternoon.
Town officials say there is a “severe traffic collision” on West Main Street/Highway 6 which has closed Main Street from Broughton Road to Highway 17.
“Please utilize an alternate route,” authorities said."Traffic is being rerouted down Broughton to California Ave. We have an officer assisting traffic at Hwy 17 and California."
A report states that it is estimated that repairs to a damaged power pole could be as late as 8 p.m.
“We are working diligently to restore traffic,” town officials said.
