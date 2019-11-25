Rural fire department receives $550K grant to recruit volunteers

The district the department serves has grown tremendously over the past several years, and the fire department now serves an estimated 18,500 residents, approximately 5,000 homes, 11 apartment or condominium complexes, five shopping centers and strip malls, a high school, an intermediate school, an elementary school, and several industrial facilities. The industries the department serves include, Century Aluminum, J.W. Aluminum, Cooper River Partners, DAK, Dominion Energy, Linton Manufacturing and others.