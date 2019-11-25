Study ranks S.C. No. 4 for most dangerous states for driving during Thanksgiving

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – When it comes to dangerous states for Thanksgiving travel, South Carolina is close to the top.
According to a ranking from home security website, A Secure Life, the Palmetto State comes in as the fourth most dangerous state for Thanksgiving driving.
In South Carolina, the average fatality rate is 1.44, the study stated. That figure was generated by looking at the average number of fatal crashes per 100,000 residents between 2013 and 2017 in each state during the month of November.
The news doesn’t come as a surprise to local drivers.
“They are really bad drivers," Babbet Krause said about people from South Carolina.
Some drivers attribute the high fatality rate to a number of factors. One of the factors is what they say is a lack of infrastructure considering how many people use South Carolina roads.
"I just think the infrastructure, how they have it set up is not adequate for the traffic we have,” Herb Uhlig said.
Another factor drivers attribute the high fatality rate to is the transient population and tourists.
Something else the study notes is the more densely populated states have lower fatality rates because people are more likely to get distracted or doze off during long stretches of land.
Coming in ahead of S.C. was Wyoming, North Dakota and Mississippi, with the latter ranking as the most dangerous state for Thanksgiving travel.
Ranking as the three safest states for traveling during the holidays was the District of Columbia, New York and Rhode Island.
For more on the study, click here.
