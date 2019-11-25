Temporary railroad crossing closures scheduled in Dorchester Co. this week

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County officials say they’ve received information from Norfolk Southern that the company will have to temporarily close several railroad crossings beginning Monday.
Each crossing will close for one to three hours as crews unload new rails. The work will begin at Industrial Drive near Summerville and work west to Ridgeville.
All work is planned between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and will continue until its completed.
“Citizens are asked to keep in mind that railroad maintenance is not something that is ‘scheduled,’" Dorchester County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said. “Crews must be given track time by their dispatchers to do the maintenance work. Weather delays and equipment problems are also factored in with this type of work.”
Rail crossing replacements are expected to be completed in 2020. Closure information will be updated here.
A list of crossing closures can be found below:
- Industrial Dr.
- Mellichamp Rd. (Banks Construction)
- Pete Ewers Dr.
- Mallard Rd.
- Orangeburg Rd.
- Campbell Thicket Rd.
- Coburn Town Rd.
- Private Crossing in Ridgeville
