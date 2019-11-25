Traffic being diverted following water main break in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police say officers are diverting traffic after a water main break early Monday morning.
The scene is on Rivertowne Country Club Drive in the area of Horlbeck Creek and the Indigo Chase neighborhood where crews are trying to repair the break.
Fire crews on scene said it’s a “major break” but they don’t know when it happened, but estimated around 5:30 a.m.
It’s unclear at this point when the break will be repaired.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details as they become available.
