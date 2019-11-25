What’s Driving You Crazy: Construction on Henry Brown Jr. Blvd in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Several viewers reached out via Live 5’s series “What’s Driving You Crazy” to ask when road work would end on Henry Brown Jr. Boulevard. Drivers were concerned about the traffic and flooding they say came during the construction.
Traffic reporter, Abbey O’Brien, found out work that began in 2016 on Phase I of the project is expected to be done by the end of November.
Phase I of the work is from Red Bank Road to Liberty Hall Road. Over $27 million was spent on the improvements like widening the two-lane roadway to a five-lane section with a two-way left turn median and a multi-use path.
The project was paid for using $20.6 million in sales tax from the 2008 Berkeley County one-cent sales tax program and $6.6 million came from federal funds.
Phase I is expected to be done by November 30. Phase II will encompass four miles from Liberty Hall Road to Highway 52/Old Mount Holly Road. This phase is expected to cost $33.8 million which all comes from the sales tax money. Right now, Berkeley County officials are working on buying right-of-ways and expect bids to come for the project during the second quarter of 2020.
The improvements in Phase II include widening the two-lane roadway to a three-lane section, with a raised planted median and multi-use path.
