Beautiful stretch of weather through Thanksgiving!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More beautiful weather is on the way over the next couple of days with warming temperatures as we get closer to Thanksgiving. Highs today will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see temperatures climb into the mid 70s tomorrow in advance of a cold front that will cool us down slightly on Thanksgiving. This cold front will not produce any rainfall across the area but will be responsible for dropping temperatures back into the upper 60s. We expect a sunny Turkey Day with temps in the 50s Thursday morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by the afternoon. It will be a chilly morning on Friday for heading out Black Friday shopping. Temperatures will start in the 40s with highs in the low 60s. The next rain chance will move in on Sunday as a cold front sweeps through the area. Chilly air will move in for early next week.