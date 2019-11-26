Citadel Mall property to undergo major transformation pending city council approval

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some big changes are in store for the Citadel Mall property in West Ashley including hotels, new homes, an arena and more.
It all depends on if Charleston City Council approves the plans and allow a zoning change.
City Council is meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss it. The mall property owners want to turn it into a mixed-use environment.
Citadel Mall has been know for shopping since the 1980s, but if council approves this area will become known for a lot more including sports.
Over the last couple of years, the mall has been undergoing changes including store closures in addition to the construction of the Medical University of South Carolina medical complex.
The redeveloped will be known as the Epic Center.
According to plans included in the council agenda, there's expected to be apartments, office space, an assisted living facility, hotel, a sports arena, shopping and more.
There are also plans to improve the parking area and traffic patterns surrounding this Epic Center.
The idea is to have a place where people can live work and play. The changes are expected to occur gradually over the 20 years or more.
Malls across the county have seen a decline in shoppers because of the rise in online shopping.
This is an effort to revitalize a part of West Ashley.
Director of Planning for the City of Charleston Jacob Lindsey says the city has supported the redevelopment of the Citadel Mall for many years.
On Tuesday evening city council will hold a second reading for the project.
If approved, the transformation can begin.
