Country singer Garth Brooks returns to the Carolinas, bringing tour to Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIS) - Country singer Garth Brooks is making his way to the Carolinas, returning to Charlotte for the first time in over 22 years.
Brooks will be performing at the Bank of America Stadium on May 2, 2020 at 7 p.m. This is the only date that he will be in the Carolinas. Tickets go on sale Dec. 6 at 10 a.m and there is an eight ticket limit.
There are three ways you can purchase tickets:
- Go to www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
- The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784 or
- The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device
All seats are reserved and tickets are $94.95 all inclusive.
