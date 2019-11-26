CSU earns Big South Postseason Honors

Salley picked up First Team honors for the first time in his collegiate career after leading the Big South in tackles for loss (17.5). He was named to the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List early in the 2019 season and posted multiple tackles for loss in seven games, including a pair of 3.0 TFL games against both Furman and Gardner-Webb. He also tied for the Big South lead with three forced fumbles, while leading all defensive linemen in tackles per game.