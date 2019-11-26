Ducks dumped at Pawleys Island boat landing; SCDNR investigating

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating after several ducks were dumped at a boat landing in Pawleys Island.
Kaley Lawrimore with SCDNR said Tuesday morning about six dead ducks were found at Hagley Landing. She added there could have been more ducks, but predators may have gotten to them before authorities arrived on scene.
According to Lawrimore, authorities are searching for the person responsible for disposing the ducks, however the incident is being treated as a littering violation.
Lawrimore issued the following statement:
“This incident will be treated as a littering violation, not a game violation. The subject(s) did retrieve the birds from the place it was taken, however, because the subject(s) disposed of the birds on public land, this will be handled as a littering case. We encourage anyone with information about this or any other potential game, fish or boating violation to report it to Operation Game Thief. Incidents like this cast a bad light, undeservedly, on all sportsmen and women.”
If you have any information on this incident, contact SCDNR.
