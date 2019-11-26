Ducks dumped at Pawleys Island boat landing; SCDNR investigating

“This incident will be treated as a littering violation, not a game violation. The subject(s) did retrieve the birds from the place it was taken, however, because the subject(s) disposed of the birds on public land, this will be handled as a littering case. We encourage anyone with information about this or any other potential game, fish or boating violation to report it to Operation Game Thief. Incidents like this cast a bad light, undeservedly, on all sportsmen and women.”