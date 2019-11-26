Eubanks Named Buchanan Award Finalist

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel linebacker Willie Eubanks III has been named a finalist for the 25th Annual Buck Buchanan Award. The finalists for the award were announced Monday afternoon.
Eubanks, who was added to the midseason watch list, is one of 26 finalists for the award. A national panel of over 150 sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries will select the winners. Voting is based on the regular season.
Eubanks closed out his junior year by recording 112 tackles, 63 solo, 11.5 tackles-for-loss, 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception, one fumble recovery and 11 quarterback hurries.
He became the first Bulldog to eclipse 100 tackles since Kailik Williams in 2016 and his tackle total is the highest since Travis Stephens (144) and Denny Haywood (134) in 2000. Eubanks recorded double-digit tackles in six of the 12 games this season, including three of the last four games.
He posted a season-high 13 tackles and three quarterback hurries against Elon.
He recorded 10 solo tackles and forced a fumble on a sack against Samford. Against Chattanooga, Eubanks was credited with nine solo tackles, while adding four tackles-for-loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Eubanks leads the Southern Conference in solo tackles, while ranking second in total tackles. He also is second in forced fumbles, third in tackles-for-loss and eighth in sacks.