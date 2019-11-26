Examining the ad telling you to call Joe Cunningham to stop impeachment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The House intelligence committee’s report on its impeachment investigation may come out as soon as next week. Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says the evidence of wrongdoing and misconduct by President Trump is “clear and hardly in dispute.”
Schiff says the House will have to decide whether Trump’s behavior is compatible with his office and whether impeachment is warranted. Republicans insist President Trump did nothing wrong.
Meanwhile, here in the Lowcountry, you have probably been seeing ads on our air encouraging you to call Representative Joe Cunningham to tell him to stop the vote on impeachment. The ad itself is a six-figure campaign airing in at least nine states.
The ad comes from an organization called the Presidential Coalition, a Section 527 political organization. It’s affiliated with Citizens United.
On its website, the group describes itself as an organization advocating for conservative public policy at all levels of government.
The ad highlights the economy, America’s military and borders. It also encourages partisan Democrats in Congress to stop impeachment. In fact, it lists Representative Joe Cunningham's phone number for people to call.
We reached out to Cunningham to see if his office has received an influx of calls since the ad started running.
"We've received a variety of calls on both sides of the issue,” Cunningham Spokesperson Rebecca Drago, said. “Joe appreciates hearing directly from constituents."
Cunningham’s campaign Consultant Tyler Jones told us in a statement, “The fact remains that Joe is withholding judgment on whether the President should be impeached until hearing all the evidence… The president has been accused of bribery by members of his own administration and to ignore those allegations would be a dereliction of duty.”
